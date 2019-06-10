Rare June Cool Front

by Matt Breland

Now that rain showers and clouds are finally starting to fade, now we can expect a brief period of much more pleasant weather.

Overnight, skies will clear out and we will see dry weather stick around for the rest of our weekdays. A drier and cooler air mass will make its way southward, allowing us to see lows in the mid 60s! The air will not be as “muggy” and you can expect more pleasant conditions during your afternoon hours. We still see highs in the mid to upper 80s but with less humidity, it’s will be much more tolerable. Prepare for some comfortable evenings for the rest of the week! However, rain showers will likely return by next Sunday.