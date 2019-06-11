Alabama Prison Reform Plan Update

by Jerome Jones

In April, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report stating that conditions inside Alabama’s prisons are unconstitutional.

The report sites horrible conditions, sexual abuse, violence, and under staffing. DOJ gave Alabama lawmakers 50 days to take positive steps to correct the issues or face a lawsuit and a possible federal takeover.

Since then the Department of Corrections has issued a three year strategic plan for prison reform.

In the legislative session this year funding was increased for corrections to help address some of the issues.

Lawmakers are expecting a special session to pass legislation addressing prison reform.

Sentencing reform, new facilities, and rehabilitation programs are all on the table according to Senator Cam Ward, Chairman of the Prison Over site Committee.

Lawmakers say they are confident they are taking satisfactory steps in prison reform, and in meetings with DOJ, talks have been positive.

“I think that by the time we get into the fall and the end of this year, you’re going to see some significant legislation to address prison reform,” said House Speaker Mac Mccutcheon.