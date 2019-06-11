Charlotte Meadows and Michael Fritz to Face Off in Runoff

by Danielle Wallace

The House District 74 seat is another step away from being filled. Candidates Michael Fritz and Charlotte Meadows will now face off in a runoff.

The winner of the run-off will face Democrat Rayford Mack for the vacant seat, Charlotte Meadows is the co-chair of Montgomery’s first charter school and Michael Fritz is a bankruptcy lawyer. Alabama News Network spoke with both of them on moving forward to the runoff.

“I think there are going to be people coming out of the woodwork to help me. I think they see that I have a positive message, that I have a deep experience in both financial and community events and they’re going to come out to support me,” said Fritz.

“I’m really excited thankful feel like God is really faithful to bring us to this point in the election cycle. I’m looking forward to next couple of weeks or months I guess until the runoff,” said Meadows.

The runoff between Meadows and Fritz will be on August 27th. The general election will be on November 12th.