Isolated Showers Wednesday

by Shane Butler

A stationary boundary south of us will be close enough for the chance of showers/storms to creep back into the area Wednesday. Low pressure working along the boundary will generate some rain activity. We don’t expect anything strong or severe but mainly just scat’d showers and a few storms. All this activity moves out and we’re back to sunny and milder conditions late week. We could see upper 50s to lower 60s Friday morning. This will feel very nice and even afternoon temps should feel fairly comfortable with the dry air in place. We don’t see this lasting very long as moisture quickly returns over the weekend. Scat’d showers and storms will be possible Sunday. Warm and humid conditions will lead to afternoon showers/storms through most of next week.