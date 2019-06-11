Law Enforcement Investigating Several Thefts in Covington County

by Justin Walker

Covington County law enforcement is needing the public’s help after several burglaries in the area.

“We’ve had numerous burglaries thats been caused by a couple of different cells of burglars,” Sheriff Blake Turman says.

Turman says several thefts have taken place in rural areas of the county. Some have occurred in parts of Escambia County, also.

One recent investigation was at the City of Opp’s Executive Inn, where a suspect stole a 2018 Kawasaki Mule and trailer.

Turman says other cases involved chainsaws and other smaller items.

“These guys are hitting spots that where people don’t live normally, farm places and things way out in the woods,” Turman says.

He is encouraging residents to lock the doors to their homes and cars.

“One guy even went inside and fixed himself a couple of steaks and ate it right there while there was nobody there,” Turman says.

Law enforcement officials wants residents to call the department if they see something.

“Lock up your stuff and look out for your neighbor,” Turman says. “If you something suspicious, report it because it helps us to build a case.”

Law enforcement patrol units have increased, according to Turman.

He’s asking for the public to keep an eye out for dangerous activity.

“The county is a huge county, and there’s a lot of area to cover and we need the public’s help.”

If you have any information regarding these cases, you can call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 334-428-2640.