Mainly Dry For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

A cold front that swept through the area last night cleared the sky and brought in some drier air for much of the area. However, there is still a very small chance for an isolated shower or two to develop in east Alabama this afternoon. That’s due to the presence of an upper level/surface low in northwest Florida/southwest Georgia. The vast majority of the area stays dry Tuesday, though we’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s. This evening looks nice with a partly cloudy sky. Expect temperatures in the low 80s at 7PM, falling to the low 70s by 11PM.

There’s still a small chance for isolated showers on Wednesday. The front that moved through last night may lift back north into south Alabama. That provides just enough lift for a few more showers than today. Still, these showers should be mostly confined to areas east of I-65. Highs on Wednesday reach the mid to upper 80s. By Wednesday evening, these showers come to an end as another cold front passes through the state from the northwest. Dry air behind the front keeps us dry on Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks excellent for this time of the year, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. We may even have a few locations in the upper 50s Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures are back near 90°.

Mugginess and the chance for spotty showers return Father’s Day weekend. It won’t be a washout, but it looks like both Saturday and Sunday feature isolated to scattered showers and storms. These might be more of the typical summertime variety- popping up during the afternoon, fizzling away in the evening. Highs on Saturday and Sunday warm to around 90°. Lows Saturday and Sunday night fall to the low 70s.

The chance for scattered showers and storms continues early next week. Highs reach the low 90s next Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the low 70s.