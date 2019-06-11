Not as Humid & Lower Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

Drier air moved back into Alabama overnight, so for today, expect a mostly sunny day with lower humidity, which will certainly be an improvement from recent days. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances are much lower in general, and we will forecast a few isolated showers later today, mainly over southern and eastern portions of the area.

MIDWEEK BOUNDARY: Tomorrow, a cold front will be approaching from the north and we will mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, highs tomorrow will be in the 80s. Behind the front, much drier air settles into Alabama for a couple of days.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: These two days will feature dry and pleasant weather; expect lots of sunshine both days with lower humidity and cool nights for June. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 80s, and lows will be well down into the 60s; we note many communities across North and Central Alabama will dip into the 50s early Friday morning…Very Nice!!!

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 90°, with only a small risk for a isolated shower, mainly across South Alabama. On Sunday, moisture levels will be increasing and we will bring back the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The high Sunday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with the mugginess factor increasing.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Pretty routine weather for Alabama in June as a warm and moist airmass will be in place across the state. Look for highs pretty close to 90 each day, but also each day, will mention the threat of scattered, afternoon and evening showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

