Three Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Contraband into Prisons

by Jerome Jones

Three people are behind bars after Department of Corrections officials made multiple arrest this weekend, at two prisons.

Officials say on Saturday morning William Tune threw a bag full of cell phones, chargers, and batteries over a wall at Ventress Correctional Facility.

On Sunday, Emily Connell was charged with smuggling methamphetamine to an inmate, though a visitation room at Easterling Correctional Facility.

That same day, officials say Theresa Williams attempted to smuggle meth to an inmate. This was also at Easterling Correctional and also through a visitation.

All three are charged with promoting prison contraband. Connell and Williams face additional drug charges.