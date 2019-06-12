2019 Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference

by Jerome Jones

Alabama has had its share of severe weather, and Emergency Management Agency officials are responsible for helping keep the public safe before, during, and after a disaster.

That’s why EMA officials from around the state are all in one place this week.

The Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference is a three day event that gives EMA officials the tools they need to stay on the cutting edge of disaster preparedness.

The event features multiple work sessions and meetings to help officials do their job more effectively. The conference runs until Thursday, and is being held at the Prattville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.