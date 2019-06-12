A Few Strong Storms This Afternoon; Dry Close To The Week

by Ben Lang

A mix of sun and clouds fills the sky across central and south Alabama. It’s a bit muggy outside today, and that could fuel isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. It’s going to be a tale of two halves weather-wise this afternoon in Alabama. Areas east of I-65 have the chance to see scattered showers and storms, while areas west of I-65 should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Some of the storms in east Alabama could be strong to severe, with damaging straight-line winds and hail up to 1″ in size as the main threats. Tornadoes are not expected today.

Apart from the storms, its still going to be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a couple spots clipping the low 90s. The showers and storms come to an end this evening, with cooler and drier air moving in overnight. Temperatures remain in the low 80s around 7PM, before settling into the low 70s and upper 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 60s.

Thursday still looks like an excellent day for this time of year. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dewpoints should only be in the 50s, so the humidity will be quite low. Thursday night looks refreshing with lows falling into the 50s for most locations. We’ll quickly warm to near 90° Friday afternoon, but the air will still be relatively dry, and the sky mostly sunny.

Saturday now looks like a mainly dry day for the south half of Alabama. Can’t totally rule out an isolated shower or storm at some point, but the chance is very low. Humidity starts to creep back up though, and high temperatures warm into the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible father’s day afternoon, with highs in the low 90s.

A typical summertime pattern sets up next week. We’ll have a daily chance to see scattered showers and storms. They’ll probably fire up during the afternoon, then fizzle away after sunset each day. Expect highs in the low 90s next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with nighttime lows only falling into the low 70s.