Building Bridges

Best Of Student Shooters

by Chris Searcy

On Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:00pm, Best of Student Shooters (B.O.S.S.) Youth League Fund Inc. non profit 501 c 3 will kick off its annual Adult and Youth Summer Basketball League in Montgomery, Alabama at McIntyre Community Center. The initiative themed “Building Bridges Through BOSS” is intended to create pro active measures to help foster and build relationships in the community and develop better youth and young adult leadership and entrepreneurship.