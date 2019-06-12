Cyclists Bike More Than 600 Miles to Montgomery for a Good Cause

by Mandy McQueen

An Ohio professor along with two other cyclists biked over 600 miles from downtown Cincinnati to Montgomery hoping to raise money for a good cause.

The Ride for Freedom Legacy tour began at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Ohio on June 1 and ended at the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery on June 7.

“We’re looking at the idea of legacy and building legacy while we are still here. That’s not just something that happens when we are gone,” Abby Almanrode, a student at Dayton University said.

The excursion took a total of seven days. The group made stops in Kentucky, Tennessee and four stops throughout the state of Alabama. The Ride for Freedom participants hope the goodwill tour will raise awareness and donations to benefit both museums and to help create a scholarship at the University of Dayton’s Institute of Applied Creativity and Transformation for a rising senior who develops a community-building project.

“This ride is not only symbolic for us but for the courageous pioneers who risked their lives for freedom and those who advocated preserving and teaching these legacies as part of our American states,” Dr. Peter Titlebaum, a professor at Dayton University said. “Our intention is to celebrate black history beyond February.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Ride 4 Freedom Legacy Tour, click here. https://ride4freedomtour.com/