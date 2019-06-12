Dry & Mild Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re headed towards a dry and milder weather pattern for a few days. A frontal boundary swings through and pushes any rain activity to our east. Much drier air settles in and it will feel a lot nicer Thursday and Friday. You can expect abundant sunshine along with temps in the mid 80s for highs. Upper 50s will be possible early Friday, so this will be one of the more comfortable mornings of the week. Moisture returns and we’re back to scattered showers and storms late in the weekend. This trend will continue into next week.