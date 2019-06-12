Generally Dry into the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak cold front will move into the state from the north and we will mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon, but nothing too widespread as moisture levels will remain limited and most of the storm activity will be east of Interstate 65. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Behind the front, a dry air mass settles into the state for a few days.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: These two days will feature dry and pleasant weather; expect lots of sunshine both days with lower humidity with highs generally in the mid 80s. Nights will be quite refreshing for June as many communities will dip into the 50s early Friday morning.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 90°. It should remain a dry day for most of the state, but there could be some scattered showers along the Gulf Coast. Sunday, moisture levels will begin to rise for the rest of us and we will bring back the chance for some scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The high Sunday will be in the around 90°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Pretty routine weather for June in Alabama as a warm and moist airmass will be in place across the state. Look for highs pretty close to 90 each day with a partly sunny sky, but also each day, will mention the threat of scattered, afternoon and evening showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan