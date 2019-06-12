Gov. Kay Ivey Awards Grant to Child Victims in Covington County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $160,298 grant to the Covington County Child Advocacy Center to ensure that child victims of physical or sexual abuse have access to free, professional care to help them overcome their situation.

The Covington County Child Advocacy Center will use the grant to continue helping children recover from abuse and working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for the abuse are prosecuted.

“How dare someone harm a child and rob them of their innocence and youth,” Ivey said in a statement. “For those victims, programs like the Covington County Child Advocacy Center provide services and support that help them and their families overcome their traumas and mend lives.”

A partnership of various community organizations, the Child Advocacy Center offers medical and mental health services for victims, protection from abusers and advocacy to help convict and incarcerate abusers. Victims are exposed to limited forensic interviews and less trauma through a special setup where medical experts, law enforcement and prosecutors can witness the interview through closed-circuit television monitoring.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

— Information from the Office of Governor Kay Ivey