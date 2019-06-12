Spencer Collier Retiring as Selma Police Chief

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier will soon be retiring.

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton has told us Collier’s retirement is effective July 30. Collier is currently out on medical leave.

Collier was hired as police chief in 2017 after working as the first-ever Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a cabinet-level position in the office of then-Gov. Robert Bentley. Bentley reorganized state law enforcement functions under the newly-created ALEA and appointed Collier to run it.

Collier was later fired by Bentley and sued for wrongful termination. After his firing, Collier publicly accused Bentley of having an affair. Those accusations eventually led to Bentley’s resignation as governor.

