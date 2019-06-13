Dry and milder for now

by Shane Butler

A boundary has moved south of us and this is allowing dry air to flow into the state. You will notice this especially during the morning hours of Friday. Temps will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s and this should feel very comfortable for a few hours. The rest of the day looks nice and sunny with temps topping out in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will be the main weather feature overhead but it eventually moves to our east. Winds around the high become southeasterly for us and this allows moisture to stream back into the area. Scattered showers and storms will make a return Sunday and more are on the way for next week. The weather pattern becomes active again with rounds of rain/storms working through each day. Temps during this time will remain about average with highs hovering around 90 degrees.