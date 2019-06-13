Hydroplaning Safety

by Matt Breland

Summer is just 8 days away, and that means that we will start to see a more summer-like weather pattern. That means more warmer temperatures, and those late afternoon pop-up rain showers. The atmosphere can be fueled by this summer heat to generate strong thunderstorms that can release several inches of rainfall in just short periods of time. In fact, the first 10 minutes of just a light rain can be the most dangerous because the water will mix with leftover oil residue on the pavement, creating that extra slippery surface.

These thunderstorms are most common between 4pm and 7pm which is prime travel time during the weekdays. With the excessive, and quick rainfall produced by the storms, it is likely that puddles can form on roadways, creating dangers of hydroplaning.

If you do find yourself caught in one of these pesky, summer downpours, keep the following in mind to avoid hydroplaning so that you can remain safe on the roads for yourself and others.

Simply, slow down. When you reduce your speed, you allow yourself more control of your vehicle. That way if you do begin to skid you’ll have better ability to correct yourself. Avoid the standing puddles if possible. Try to turn around them in a slow and cautious manner. If you cannot, slow your speed to about 35 mph to have more control through the puddle. Do not drive in the outer lane where water can be accumulated more easily. Make sure that cruise control is turned OFF. It is important to be in full control of your speed, and steering. Try not to make sharp and abrupt turns. Keep a good tire maintenance. Regularly check inflation, tread, balance, and rotate if needed.

If you do so happen to catch yourself hydroplaning. Look at these steps to try and correct yourself.

Stay calm and wait for the skid to stop. If you wait it out (usually one second) your vehicle will correct the traction. DO NOT SLAM ON BREAKS. This will lock your wheels and possibly cause you to skid further and lose more control. Slowly let off the gas pedal and get out of the skid. Steer in the direction you want to go. Keep a firm grip and carefully point the car in the right direction. This technique is known as “steering into the skid,” and it’s the best way to get your car back on track after skidding.

All of these guidelines should keep you safer on the roadways as we get ready for summer! Always be mindful of weather conditions before traveling and stay up to date with weather forecasts, that way you can prepare for any situation that may include hydroplaning as a threat!