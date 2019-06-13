Lower Humidity Levels

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: These two days will feature dry and pleasant weather; expect lots of sunshine both days with lower humidity, certainly a treat for June in Alabama. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, while nights will be refreshing as many communities will dip into the 50s early Friday morning.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high in the around 90°. It should remain a dry day for most of the state, but there could be some scattered showers along the Gulf Coast. Sunday, moisture levels will begin to rise for the rest of us and we will bring back the chance for scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Little change in the forecast as we are expecting a pretty routine weather pattern for June in Alabama as a warm and moist airmass will be in place across the state. Look for highs pretty close to 90 each day with a partly sunny sky, but also each day, will mention the threat of scattered, afternoon and evening showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan