Re-paving To Begin on Zelda Road in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

To see upcoming re-paving projects in Montgomery Click Here.

Starting Monday June, 17 a repaving project will begin on Zelda Rd. in Montgomery.

Crews are already on site cleaning and preparing the busy Montgomery road to the project.

Zelda Road will be repaved one lane at a time, and from end to end, likely causing slow downs or backed up traffic.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area, be patient, drive slower, and look out for construction workers.

