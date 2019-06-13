Sunny & Noticeably Less Humid Today

by Ben Lang

It’s a mid-June day to get out and enjoy, because we may not get another day this nice for some time. Another cold front pushed through the area early this morning. That cleared our sky and dry air now filters into the state behind it. High temperatures today top out in the low to mid 80s, though Andalusia could still clip 90° this afternoon. It’s going to feel great too, with dewpoints dropping into the 50s this afternoon. This evening looks comfortable with temperatures near 80° at 7PM, falling into the upper 60s at 11PM. Overnight lows fall all the way into the mid 50s for some locations, but likely only drop into the low 60s across extreme south Alabama.

After a cool start to Friday morning, temperatures quickly warm into the mid and upper 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine again with dry and comfortable air still in place. Expect a clear sky Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Humidity ramps back up this weekend as high pressure slides off the east coast of the United States. With our surface winds turning southeasterly, the increased moisture could result in a couple showers or storms across south Alabama. Most locations stay dry. High temperatures warm into the low 90s. Saturday night lows only fall into the low 70s. Scattered showers and storms are a bit more likely on Father’s Day. It won’t be a washout, but brief heavy downpours are possible.

A typical summertime pattern sets up next week. We’ll see highs in the low 90s Monday through Thursday, with a daily chance of showers and storms. These storms should be most widespread during the afternoons, then diminish after sunset. The nights remain warm and muggy, with lows in the low 70s.