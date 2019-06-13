What is the Anti-Road Rage Act?

by Danielle Wallace

How many times have you seen a car lingering in the left lane for more than a mile?

Chief deputy Kevin Murphy, with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says habits like that can be dangerous.

“It starts to back traffic up and traffic gets congested and it could be the likelihood of a rear-end collision,” said Murphy.

But new legislation – once signed by Governor Kay Ivey could help alleviate pain at the wheel. If signed into law, drivers will be fined for violating the anti-road rage act, that prohibits people from driving slow in the left lane more than a mile and a half without passing another car.

“I’ll see it quite often where there will be a car in the left lane and they will be driving 20 miles under the speed limit. I’ve witnessed it. I’m sure you have too, it makes drivers very angry – traffic starts to back up, they can’t get around,” said Murphy.

Murphy says officers would have to use discretion.

“The police officer, the deputy would have to clearly demonstrate what they saw. A mile and a half is a pretty long distance but when you’re traveling down the interstate it doesn’t take that long to cover that,” said Murphy.

Murphy says it does not take that long for a crash to happen, either.

“People get almost belligerent behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Which can be just as deadly as a pistol,” said Murphy.

Representative Phillip Pettus sponsored the bill. He is a retired state trooper.