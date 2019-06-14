Andalusia Man Leads Police on Chase Around City

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Andalusia man was arrested today after leading police on a chase around the east side of Andalusia.

Christopher Terry Clinton, 42, of Andalusia, was taken into custody just after 4:30 PM this afternoon after Officer Lucas Maddox attempted a traffic stop on him. The attempted traffic stop occurred around 12:40 PM.

Clinton managed to evade officers after a short chase. The vehicle he was driving, a 1999 Chevy S-10 Blazer, was located later just outside the city limits on Highway 55 South.

An anonymous phone call led to officers finding Clinton hiding in a residence on Montgomery Street.

Clinton is being charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment, along with several traffic citations.

Clinton will be transported to the Covington County Jail.