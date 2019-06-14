BIG3 and State Farm Announces New Partnership for 2019 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIG3 announced today that State Farm has signed a major sponsorship deal to become the exclusive official insurer of the professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The sponsorship includes State Farm branding throughout BIG3 arenas in all 18 cities the league visits this summer, including on basket stanchion pads, center court jumbotrons, and courtside LED signage. The insurer will also present BIG3 games played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, July 7. announced today thathas signed a major sponsorship deal to become the exclusive official insurer of the professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by producer, actor and music legendand entertainment executive. The sponsorship includes State Farm branding throughout BIG3 arenas in all 18 cities the league visits this summer, including on basket stanchion pads, center court jumbotrons, and courtside LED signage. The insurer will also present BIG3 games played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, July 7.

“BIG3 and State Farm are a natural fit because they’re the top car and home insurer in the country and we’re the top 3-on-3 basketball destination,” said Ice Cube. “Brands recognize the widespread popularity of the BIG3, and this sponsorship is just the latest in a string of big moves we’re making on and off the court.”

During the upcoming 11-week BIG3 season, games will air live on CBS Television Network. CBS Television Network will broadcast more than 20 hours throughout the season, with CBS Sports Network set to televise more than 25 hours of additional live game coverage. State Farm will be featured on 20 BIG3 broadcasts on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

BIG3 has become a premier destination for big brands, having recently signed sponsorship deals with Toyota and cbdMD to add to its existing multi-year deals with adidas and Alex and Ani.

Last month at the BIG3 Player Draft in Las Vegas, expansion team Enemies selected Royce White with the first overall pick. The first round filled out with picks Chris Johnson (Triplets), Larry Sanders (3 Headed Monsters), Josh Powell (Killer 3’s), Will McDonald (Ball Hogs), Yakhouba Diawara (Tri-State), Greg Oden (Aliens), Patrick O’Bryant (Trilogy), Shawn Williams (Bivouac), and Jamario Moon (Ghost Ballers).

During the offseason, BIG3 added new top tier players to the league including Gilbert Arenas, Lamar Odom, Jason Terry, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith, Franklin Session, C.J. Watson, Jason Richardson, Shannon Brown, Al Jefferson, Mario Chalmers, Brandon Rush, Carlos Arroyo, Dusan Bulutand more.

Star players returning this year include Amar’e Stoudemire, Drew Gooden, Nate Robinson, Corey Maggette, Stephen Jackson, Carlos Boozer, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen, Rashard Lewis, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Cuttino Mobley, Jermaine O’Neal, Brian Scalabrine and many more.

Teams will be coached by some of the top legends in the game, including Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, Gary Payton, Nancy Lieberman, Rick Barry, Lisa Leslie, and George ‘The Iceman’ Gervin.

In addition to Ice Cube and Kwatinetz, the league will continue to be guided by Chairman Amy Trask, CEO Amit Bajaj, and Commissioner Clyde Drexler.