Biscuits Clinch First half Championship for First Time in Team History

For the first time in their 16-year history, the Montgomery Biscuits have won a First Half Championship. Their 4-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium means that the Biscuits will now play postseason baseball for a team-record fifth-straight season as the First Half winners of the North Division.

The Biscuits struck first on Thursday night, with Josh Lowe hammering his 11th home run of the season to right off Chattanooga starter Tejay Antone (7-4) in the first inning that made it 1-0 Montgomery. A little later in the bottom of the first, Brett Sullivan rolled a two-out RBI-single into right field past a diving second baseman Calten Daal to make it a 2-0 game.

Antone would settle down after that, but his counterpart Riley O’Brien (3-4) put together one of his strongest starts of the year, hurling five shutout innings and striking out nine, which was one punch-out shy of tying a season-high.

The Biscuits added another run in the fifth when Lowe grounded into a double play, which scored David Rodriguez, and made it 3-0. The Lookouts would mount a small comeback in the sixth against Ivan Pelaez with a Brantley Bell sac fly and a Gavin LaValley RBI-double to make it a one-run game.

Montgomery would respond, however, with a Robbie Tenerowicz RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth to get some more breathing room. Ryan Thompson dealt two scoreless innings of relief, before handing the ball to Phoenix Sanders. Sanders, who opened the First Half for the Biscuits away at Chattanooga on April 4, fittingly closed out the First half at home against Chattanooga, nabbing a line-drive comebacker around his ankles off the bat of Alfredo Rodriguez and picking off Daal at first for an historic game-ending double play.

The Biscuits will try to make it three wins in a row on Friday night when and opener and Sam McWilliams (4-2) take on Packy Naughton (2-2) at 6:35 PM CT on Capital City Night.

The rest of the series will feature Montgomery Rebels Throwback Night featuring a Jersey Auction on Saturday, June 15 (a doubleheader); and A Father’s Day Tie Giveaway on Sunday, June 16.