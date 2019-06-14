Brothers Arrested in Early Morning Troy Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Alex Ladarius White

2/2 Christopher Jarquis Guice



The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 2am Sunday morning at a restaurant in the 100 block of U.S. 231 North.

One victim, a 22-year-old male, was struck multiple times in the lower leg after several rounds were fired into the vehicle he was sitting in. He was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries but later transported to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment.

A second victim, a 23-year-old male, was grazed across his stomach. His injuries were minor. He did not immediately seek medical treatment.

Alex Ladarius White, 26 of Troy and Christopher Jarquis Guice, 27, of Troy has been arrested in connection to the shooting. White and Guice are brothers.

White and the 22-year-old victim were involved in a verbal altercation at another location before the shooting took place in the 100 block of U.S. 231 North.

White has been charged with attempted murder and Guice has been charged with both attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied building/vehicle. Both were processed through the Troy City Jail and then transported to the Pike County Jail. Bond has been set at $100,000 for White and $125,000 for Guice.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Troy Police Department ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call our secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.