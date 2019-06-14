Great Weather to End the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Dry and pleasant weather highlights the forecast for today as we will be seeing tons of sunshine and low humidity, certainly a treat for June in Alabama. Temps this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s and tonight will be clear and very nice with lows in the lower 60s early tomorrow morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It should remain a dry day for most of the state, but there could be some scattered showers along the Gulf Coast. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 90°, but moisture levels begin to rise and we will bring back the chance for a few scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: Fairly routine weather pattern for June in Alabama as a warm and moist airmass will be in place across the state. Look for highs close to 90 each day, which is pretty close to normal for this time of year. Each day expect a partly sunny sky, but also each day, will mention the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan