Nearly 50 New Jobs Coming to Elmore County

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $150,000 grant to help improve medical services in Elmore County while also creating 49 new jobs.

The Community Development Block Grant funds awarded by Ivey will be used to provide infrastructure for River Region Medical Center, a 32,000-square-foot complex that will be constructed in Wetumpka. The center will offer multiple medical services under a single roof.

“Alabamians need and deserve quality health-care options within a suitable distance of where they live,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist this project to improve the availability of medical services in Elmore County.”

The county will use the CDBG funds to supply water and sewer services to the medical center, which will be built off U.S. Highway 231 adjacent to the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center. The project also will include drainage improvements.

The facility will have 50 exam rooms, a physical therapy suite and a pharmacy. Offices for 15 physicians will be housed at the center.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Gov. Ivey knows how important it is for Alabamians to have access to medical services outside major cities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with Gov. Ivey and the Elmore County Commission to make this project a reality.”

