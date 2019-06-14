Showers/Storms Coming Back This Weekend

by Shane Butler

High pressure is sliding off to our east and this will allow gulf moisture to stream northward into the area. As a result, scattered showers will be possible as early as Saturday but more likely Sunday. The coverage in rain activity will expand throughout the upcoming workweek. It will be in the form of rain/storm mainly during the afternoon hours. Temperatures over the next five to eight days will remain about average for this time of the year. Highs will hover around 90 and lows near 70 degrees. Have a safe and fun weekend!