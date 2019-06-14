Staying Safe on the Coosa River

by Jerome Jones

Spanning 7 miles through the town of Wetumpka, the Coosa river is a go to destination for swimmers, kayakers, and fishermen.

There are precautions to take when enjoying this natural beauty.

The river can have strong currents at times and people are advised to stay away from the river during flood stages.

Rock out croppings also pose a hazard.

“Whenever your in moving water a foot entrapment can occur and this when your foot gets lodged in a rock,” says Chris Carter of Coosa River Adventures.

Wearing a life jacket at all times, and being aware of the conditions on the river make the difference between having a great day on the water, and a potential disaster.

To check lake levels and dam flows call 1-800-LAKES-11