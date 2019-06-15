1 Person Shot, Another Stabbed in Highland Home

by Mandy McQueen

One person has been shot and another stabbed in the Highland Home community after an altercation took place on Saturday.

According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, E-911 received a call from the 500 Block of Simon Road at 5:20 pm in reference to two victims, one who was stabbed and the other who suffered from gun shot wounds.

One of the wounded was air-lifted to a hospital for treatment.

Right now, police believe three people were involved and that the shots fired could possibly be the result of self defense.

Police have one suspect in custody. The incident is still under investigation.

