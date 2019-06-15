4 Arrested in Lee County Drug Raid

by Mandy McQueen

Four people have been arrested after an early-morning drug bust in Lee County.

The Lee County SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 4000 block of Lee Road 175 in Salem as a result of a multijurisdictional state and federal investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl.

The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, comprised of members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the

Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the Valley Police Department, the

Lanett Police Department, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and ALEA State Investigators, recovered 8

pounds of meth, 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, approximately 1

gallon of GHB, assorted US currency, a shotgun, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Assisting agencies include the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Auburn Police Department.

This search warrant resulted in the arrests of four individuals. Those individuals are:

Brandon Lee Hayes (43) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia

2. Kenneth Blake Muldrew (37) charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine

and Heroin)

3. Cynthia Brown Jones (64) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia

4. Pamula Thomas Gentry (63) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia

Kenneth Muldrew is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $100, 000

bond. Brandon Hayes, Pamula Gentry, and Cynthia Jones all three have been released on a $2,500 bond each.

This case is still under investigation and anyone that may have information in regard to this crime is

urged to contact the Lee County Sherriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at

1-888-522-7847.