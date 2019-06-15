‘Backwoods Bandit’ Arrested in Relation to A String of South AL Burglaries

by Mandy McQueen

One man in South Alabama dubbed the “Backwoods Bandit” was arrested on Thursday.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Mathew Cobb was wanted for questioning in relation to a string of burglaries that occurred in Covington, Conecuh, and Escambia counties.

Investigators with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office tracked Cobb to a residence on Brooklyn Road in Conecuh County where he barricaded himself in the attic for several hours. After six rounds of teargas, a tactical team forced entry into the attic.

Cobb was arrested and taken to the Conecuh County Jail.

Photos shared on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office page show Cobb being escorted from the residence without a shirt. Another photo shows some of Cobb’s seized property that included a handgun, shotgun shells, and medical supplies.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office expects more arrests to be made soon.