Inaugural Hispanic Community Fair

by Jerome Jones

Hispanic Outreach Leadership and Action is the first organization in the river region focused on serving the Hispanic community.

Today the organization sponsored a Hispanic Community Fair.

There were food vendors,music, and dancing.

More importantly there were non-profits on hand to help the Hispanic community get connected to essential services.

“For a lot of our Latino families it’s really hard because of language barriers or just cultural barriers , and they don’t know what services are available to them in our city, we want to hook them up with the people who are providing those services,” said HOLA vice president Rhonda Thompson.

For more information on HOLA, CLICK HERE.