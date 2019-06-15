MPD: 1 Man Arrested After Killing His Grandmother

by Mandy McQueen

One man was arrested after allegedly killing his 79-year-old grandmother on Saturday.

According to Sergeant Jarrett Williams with the Montgomery Police department, officers responded to the 3900 Block of Gateway Court for a welfare check around 11:30 am. Once on location, they found Evelyn Perryman, 79, suffering from a blunt force trauma injury. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

John Perryman, 26, was charged with Capital Murder in the death of Evelyn Perryman. John Perryman was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond.

MPD’s investigation indicates the homicide was domestic related and the suspect has been identified as the grandson of the victim.

No additional information is available. The investigation is ongoing.