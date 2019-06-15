Showers And Storms Possible On Father’s Day

by Ben Lang

Humidity levels are on the rise in central and south Alabama. Winds are out of the south again today, resulting in dewpoints trending about 10° higher than yesterday. We’re rain-free for now, but that’s set to change on Sunday. For this evening, expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 80s at 7PM, only falling into the upper 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows settle near 70° under a mostly clear sky.

Father’s day begins dry with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase a bit during the day, and we’ll likely see scattered showers and storms develop across the southern half of the state during the afternoon. These won’t be particularly widespread, but still capable of locally heavy downpours. Lightning is always a threat within any thunderstorm as well, so it’s a good idea to go inside until storms pass. The storms should fizzle away during the evening, followed by a transition to a partly cloudy sky Sunday night. Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s.

An unsettled pattern sets up next week. Expect daily showers and storms between Monday and Friday. The coverage of rain will be highest during the afternoons each day. The coverage of rain and storms could be a bit higher for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect highs generally near 90° each day, with plenty of humidity. The nights remain warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.