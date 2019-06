Auburn Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Auburn man.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton, James Wilson Nunn, 56, was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving was struck by a 2000 Sterling tractor-trailer. Nunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sterling was not injured.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on I-85 near the 23 mile marker, one mile north of Shorter.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.