Daily Showers And Storms This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and muggy Father’s day afternoon. Highs this afternoon easily reached the low 90s, with a couple mid and even upper 90° high temperatures in south Alabama. Sunday also featured a return of rain and storms to the area. These will gradually taper off this evening, with most of the area rain-free by 10PM or so. Temperatures remain warm this evening, with most locations still in the 80s through the 9PM hour before finally falling into the upper 70s by 11PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight, with lows near 70°.

Daily showers and storms look likely between Monday and Friday. Some days feature higher coverages of rain than others. Monday’s shower and thunderstorm activity looks similar in coverage to today, where it’s more isolated to scattered in nature. It’s going to be hot and muggy this week too. Monday afternoon highs warm into the low 90s, with a partly cloudy sky outside of the showers and storms. Monday night remains warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday likely features a higher coverage of rain. Numerous showers and storms are expected during the afternoon. Highs still manage to reach the low 90s for most locations. Rain and storms look scattered again on Wednesday, but more numerous in coverage on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are still likely on Friday. High temperatures top out in the low 90s each day between Tuesday and Friday, with overnight lows near 70°.

The chance for rain looks much more isolated this weekend and early next week, but not completely zero. High temperatures respond by nearing the mid 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday afternoon.