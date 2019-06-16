Tuscaloosa Mayor Takes Steps to Stop Spate of Gun Violence

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Tuscaloosa’s mayor is taking steps to curb a recent wave of gun violence.

Among the steps announced recently: An emergency measure that allows the police chief to make staffing changes to address the problem.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that it will allow Police Chief Steve Anderson to approve overtime and special details without going through the typical bureaucratic red tape.

The mayor’s announcement came a few hours after shots were fired in the parking lot of a payday loan business in the middle of midday traffic. A few days earlier, two teenagers were arrested in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman. Police are also investigating a double shooting outside a party.

The mayor also asked Anderson to research ways of removing illegally owned firearms within the community.

