Annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament Raises Scholarship Funding

by Justin Walker

Raymond Turner remembers all too well the battle his son Kevin faced.

“It’s an incurable disease,” Turner says. “He had it for about five years and it’s a death sentence.”

Kevin Turner was a Prattville native who played football for Alabama and in the NFL.

He passed away in 2016 after battling with ALS.

His legacy lives on through the annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

2019 marked the 22nd year for the event.

The tournament raises money for scholarships for Prattville’s YMCA.

Those funds benefit people who, otherwise, wouldn’t be able to afford memberships.

“I think that at the core of this event,” Keith Cantrell of the Prattville’s YMCA says. “It’s about people and it’s about being able to honor somebody whose whole life was about service.”

“I think its important for people to not be turned away just because their inability to pay,” H.R. Director of the YMCA Jennifer Barrett says.

“We decided to start this golf tournament in order to, you know, raise these dollars so we could help people who are just in tough financial times,” Cantrell says.

The tournament has grown in its 22 years. Hundreds come to play rounds of golf each year.

“The first one of these things we ever had, there was like probably 15 people, and that’s when it was the quarterback club,” Turner says.

Golfers set up their tees, took a swing, and remember Kevin’s legacy.

“You know, even when Kevin was in the NFL, he would walk in the Y just like any other guy who walks in,” Cantrell says. “He never made a big deal about who he was. He never flaunted who he was. He was just a good, humble person.”

About 66 teams played in this year’s tournament.

More than $200,000 is raised each year by this tournament.