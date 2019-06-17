BREAKING: Church Bus Involved in Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A church bus has been involved in a wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Sanders Road, according to the Pike Road Fire Department. Pike Road is assisting the Rolling Hills Fire Department in responding.

We don’t yet know which church the bus was from.

There are several ambulances, fire vehicles and a medical helicopter at the scene, according to the Pike Road Fire Department.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes while the scene is active.

Alabama News Network has a crew on the way to the scene.