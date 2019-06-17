Inmate Stabbed to Death at State Prison in Atmore

by Josh Rainey

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore has been stabbed to death.

Prison officials say correctional officers found Jeremy Reshad Bailey, 29, inside a housing area suffering from a stab wound late Saturday afternoon. Bailey was taken to a hospital but later died.

Officials say they’ve identified 31-year-old Jarvis Terrell Taylor as a suspect in the stabbing. Taylor, who is serving a 30-year sentence on a 2007 first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County, now faces a murder charge.

Bailey was serving a 7-year-sentence on a 2017 distribution of a controlled substance conviction in Jefferson County.

The Department investigating the circumstances, both leading up to and surrounding the incident.