Numerous Showers and Storms Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a hot a muggy start to the week, with scattered showers and developing across part of the area this afternoon. High temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The rain and storms gradually taper off this evening, with most of the area rain free by midnight. Temperatures should settle into the upper 70s by 10PM this evening. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Expect considerable cloudiness Tuesday morning, but it should be a rain-free start to the day. Showers and storms are likely to develop during the day, becoming numerous in coverage by the afternoon. It looks like plenty of showers and storms could develop by the middle of the day, limiting high temperatures to the mid and upper 80s. Either way, its still going to be a very warm and muggy day. Most of the rain and storms taper off Tuesday evening, with a mainly dry but mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Overnight lows only fall into the low 70s.

The overall weather pattern doesn’t change over the second half of the work week. Expect daily showers and storms through Friday afternoon. The coverage of rain and storms looks a little lower on Wednesday, but ramps back up on Thursday. Some of the storms Thursday could be on the stronger side, but details are unclear at this time. Expect a more scattered coverage of showers and storms on Friday. Despite the daily chance of rain and storms Wednesday through Friday, its still going to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s each day.

The coverage of rain and storms looks isolated over the weekend and early next week. Afternoon high temperatures respond by warming into the mid to possibly upper 90s each day over that stretch. We won’t get much heat relief overnight- lows fall into the 70s each night, but there will be plenty of mugginess in the air.