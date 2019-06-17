Routine June Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Monday will be muggy day with a mainly sunny start, but clouds will be increasing and by this afternoon, we will see our daily dose of scattered storms across the Alabama landscape. That doesn’t mean everyone will see rain, but there will be a decent coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s for most locations.

REST OF WEEK: Not much change in the day to day forecast as the warm, moist airmass will remain in place over Alabama. Each day should feature a partly sunny sky and by each afternoon, showers and storms will develop across the Alabama landscape generally lasting into the evening hours, before gradually winding down with the loss of daytime heating. It is that classic summer pattern of airmass thunderstorms, and there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they will develop on any given day; rain chances will be in the 50-70 percent range each day. High will generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Towards the end of the week, it looks like a ridge of high pressure will try and build in across the Southeast. If that does occur, will should see a decrease in coverage of showers and storms, becoming more isolated and widely scattered in nature. Highs should be in the mid 90s with lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan