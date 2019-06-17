Three Years Later & No Answers in Starr Mulder Case

by Andrew James

Three years later and still no answers in the disappearance of Starr Mulder.

Mulder was last seen at her home in Wetumpka in June 2016. She was living with her ex-husband, Thomas Whitehurst, at the time of her disappearance. She was facing health problems and planned a trip to UAB for treatment, but never made it to the hospital. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says Whitehurst is a person of interest in the case. Friends and investigators are desperate for answers in this case.

“If we ever get enough evidence that I can get a grand jury indictment, we will present it to the grand jury,” explained Investigator Bill Wilson.

“Keeping a secret all this time is not going to set you free, just tell us the truth so that we can have peace and know,” shared friend Sharon Brooks, “have some sort of piece of mind that we can let this rest, and she can rest in peace.”

If you know anything about the disappearance of Starr Mulder call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 567-5227.