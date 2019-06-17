Van Crashes on U.S. Highway 231, Passengers Ejected

by Alabama News Network Staff

A van with a large group of people inside crashed this morning on U.S. Highway 231 at Sanders Road. At first, it was thought it was a church group, but Alabama News Network has learned it involved members of the Warrior Wrestling Club of Calera, south of Birmingham.

State troopers say some people aboard the van were thrown out in the single-vehicle accident. Alabama state troopers say there were nine taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

The wrestling club has posted this message on its Facebook page:

“Earlier today, a group of wrestlers from AL and TN headed south to compete in the AAU Scholastic Duals at Disney. During the drive down, one of the vans was involved in an accident. All parents have been informed. With respect to the parents and wrestlers we will not be disclosing any names or injuries. All we ask is for your prayers.”

The Pike Road Fire Department and the Rolling Hills Fire Department helped in responding. Several ambulances, fire vehicles and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

