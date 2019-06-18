Benin Delegation Visits Tuskegee

by Jerome Jones

A group that included the brother of the president of the West African country Benin was in Tuskegee today.

The delegation is in Alabama visiting Africa town in south Alabama.

While in Alabama the group wanted to see the historic sites on the campus of Tuskegee University before they went back to Benin.

Africa town is near mobile. It is where the last known slaves to arrive in America settled.

The wreckage of the ship that illegally brought the the people from Benin was found earlier this year.

The slave ship Clotilda arrived in Mobile Bay in 1860 carrying at least 110 kidnapped Africans from Benin.