Biscuits Finish with Best-ever First Half Record in Team History

The Biscuits (44-26) closed out the 2019 First Half with a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (36-33) on Sunday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The victory was the Biscuits’ fifth in their six-game series against the Lookouts, and their 44-26 record is now the best at the All-Star break in team history.

Chattanooga would strike first against Montgomery starter Josh Fleming. Tyler Stephenson’s RBI-single on a flair into right put the Lookouts in front, 1-0, in the first. Chattanooga starter Johendi Jiminian was terrific through the first five innings, keeping the Biscuits off the board, and Brantley Bell punched an RBI-single of his own to make it a 2-0 game in the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Biscuits finally got on the board with a Lucius Fox RBI-single on a groundball back up the middle. Montgomery still trailed entering the bottom of the eight, when Lookouts manager Pat Kelly brought on righty Cory Thompson (1-1).

After retiring the first batter of the inning, Jesus Sanchez, on a 3-1 putout, Thompson would serve up a mammoth home run to left to Biscuit third baseman Kevin Padlo that tied the game at two. The longball was Padlo’s sixth over his last 11games, as well as his 11th RBI over as many contests.

The Biscuits weren’t done though. The next batter was first baseman Tristan Gray, and the former Rice Owl crushed a home run of his own over the right field wall and gave the Biscuits the lead for good. Sunday was the first time this season that Montgomery has clubbed back-to-back homers. Dalton Moats then struck out the side in the ninth for the southpaw’s second save after a scoreless eighth inning by Matt Krook (1-3). Brian Shaffer also threw five innings of one-run ball.

The Biscuits are now off for the All-Star break, but will return to action on Thursday, June 20 in Kodak, TN to take on the Tennessee Smokies at 6:00 PM CT in what will be the beginning of a five-game series.

