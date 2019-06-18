Daily Showers And Storms Through Friday

by Ben Lang

The pattern of daily showers and storms continues today, with numerous showers and storms expected this afternoon and evening. Temperatures hover somewhere between the 70s and 80s today, just depending on where and when its raining at a particular location. Temperatures eventually become a bit more uniform this evening, with the rain and thunderstorm activity gradually decreasing in coverage. Most of the showers and storms come to a close by about midnight, with lows in the low 70s.

There may be quite a few clouds around Wednesday morning, but there could be some breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. The morning begins mainly dry, but scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop during the afternoon. Compared to today, the coverage of rain and storms looks lower on Wednesday. It’ll be a hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s.

The chance for rain and storms looks higher on Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with strong straight line wind gusts and hail 1″ in size or larger the main threats. Tornadoes are not a threat at this time. The storms may hold off until the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the low 90s. There are likely going to be more scattered showers and storms around Friday afternoon. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances fall to isolated this weekend. Afternoon high temperatures are sure to feel summery, with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. That trend continues into next week, with highs in the mid 90s again on Monday and Tuesday with just isolated showers and storms.