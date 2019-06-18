DraftKings Returns to Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

DraftKings Inc. announced today that its daily fantasy sports products have returned to Alabama after the state passed legislation allowing DFS operators to offer fantasy contests for the first time in three years. Sports fans across the state are now free to join more than 11 million registered customers on the platform and experience DFS on DraftKings once again.

“We are constantly searching for ways to improve and innovate our products to ensure that we’re delivering what our customers want, which is evidenced in part by the industry-leading 13 different professional sports offered on our platform,” said Greg Karamitis, SVP of Fantasy Sports at DraftKings. “Over the last three years, DraftKings has continued to lead the way in the daily fantasy sports space, and we look forward to reestablishing ourselves as the premier DFS destination for fans in Alabama.”

In the time since DraftKings was last live and available in Alabama, the company has introduced multiple innovations to emphasize optimization of the customer experience for all skill levels, including:

Establishing the Fair Play Commitment Initiative to ensure a level playing field by prohibiting top-earning or more experienced players from entering casual and beginner contests.

DraftKings Leagues – The first ever platform where players can create fully-customizable, private contests just for their friends or colleagues

Launching new and enhancing favorite game variants:

Showdown contests require players to draft a team from a single game, round or match all while staying under the designated salary cap. Showdown is particularly popular among fans for marquee events like the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship, World Series and more where fans around the globe tune in to watch the action unfold. For NFL and NBA contests, DraftKings also enables In-Game Showdown so fans can construct lineups for a portion of the game after it has begun. Classic contests require participants to draft a team across multiple games by selecting players by position listed in the available Player Pool while remaining under the designated salary cap. Classic is a popular option for fans during regular season games.



To celebrate the momentous return to Alabama, DraftKings is offering eligible users who are residents of Alabama deposit bonus matches up to $25 and will also feature “Free Contest Friday” for $15K in total giveaways during the first three weeks from launch.